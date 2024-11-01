© 2024 Delaware Public Media
DNREC gathers public input for 2025 Climate Action Plan

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:37 PM EDT
Poster reads "Delaware's 2025 Climate Action Plan"
Abigail Lee
/
Delaware Public Media
DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy looks for input on its revised Climate Action Plan.

For this latest update, DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy is seeking input from a wide range of Delawareans with engagement sessions in all three counties.

DNREC’s Climate and Sustainability Program administrator Susan Love said she wants the plan to be responsive to the state’s long term goals and in tune with the people’s concerns and feelings.

“Those impacts are sea level rise, increasing precipitation and also heat impacts, and so we hear concerns about that from everybody that we talk to in the state.”

Love adds that priorities change based on where people are.

“In the more coastal regions, it's more about coastal erosion and sunny day flooding. And sometimes in the more urban regions, it's more about drainage and heavy rainfall and undersized sewer pipes.”

Love says Delaware is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change as the lowest lying state in the nation, and the state needs to plan decades out in order to be resilient.

The updated plan is due in 2025.
