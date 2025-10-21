A ‘food forest’ calls Newark’s Folk Memorial Park home

Folk Memorial Park saw several upgrades over the last few months, including a food forest, a new walking path and a sensory garden.

The Wills Group awarded up to $65 thousand in Reimagining Outdoor Spaces funding to the City of Newark in July.

City staff originally planned on putting in a dog park, but residents wanted to see something different.

Community members suggested the different additions in a survey. Newark Parks and Recreation Department Director Paula Ennis said she’s excited residents will be able to enjoy the park in new ways.

“Having the pollinator gardens and things like that, and sensory gardens gives kids and adults a chance to experience perhaps plants that they are not familiar with,” Ennis said.

Apple, cherry and pawpaw trees line part of a new walking path in the park. When the fruit is in season, folks can grab a snack while coming through.

“This is not something where they're going to be able to come to get a full meal, if you will,” Ennis said. “But certainly, you can. They are edible, and [visitors] can eat when the trees are ready to bear fruit. And now wildlife will also be eating that, I suspect, as well.”

Ennis added the park is also a living classroom for people of all ages to enjoy and learn from.

“I think at a young age, children can learn to appreciate the value of nature and just having green spaces in the community to where it can enrich the community that they're living in,” Ennis said.

Sensory gardens are places where visitors can experience a variety of textures and scents. Newark’s include basil and oregano.

“It's a space where you can learn about nature, sustainability, the value of having green spaces, all of those things provide this opportunity,” Ennis said.

The park’s new features support pollinators, native species and park-goers, Ennis said.