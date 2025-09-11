Newark Parks and Recreation plans to update parks, trails

Newark’s Parks and Recreation Department updates City Council on its Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

Newark’s Park and Rec director Paula Ennis said the division is seeking a 3.7% increase in its budget compared to the current year, largely due to material, supply and services costs.

The Department’s goals for 2026 include wrapping up trail improvements at Olan Thomas/Kershaw Park. That includes an 8-foot-wood bicycle and pedestrian trail.

The department requested the city fund two full time positions to brace for five retirements in the next few years.

Councilmember Jay Bancroft said he and his colleagues have to be realistic.

“You're a hard person to say no to,” Bancroft said to Ennis. “... I love the trails. I'm in there all of the time. It's absolutely great, crowning jewel of the city. We love it. But us on Council, we have to be cognizant of the fact that we're $7 million in the red at the beginning of this budget process… I think that if the city manager could come back and find some way that we cut into our tree budget and it comes as [...] revenue expenditure neutral, whatever the case may be, then maybe that's something that we could look at.”

Several Councilmembers say they would rather open transitional positions once staff retirements are nearer.

Ennis said without more staffing, residents could start seeing delays or longer response times.

“With these positions, we will be able to sustain the quality of newly added parkland and infrastructure, which for this next year is including an additional 42 acres and an additional mile of trail,” Ennis said.

That brings the totals to more than 700 acres of parkland and 21 miles of trails, Ennis added. The Department also maintains trees, which they receive seven to 10 calls for weekly.

Ennis said Council members also might want to consider additional funding for special events like the country’s 250th anniversary July 4.

“Should Council wish to pursue some or all of these ideas or other ideas, we would need both direction and funding approval to move them forward,” Ennis said. “This is just an initial list. It's not limited, but some ideas could include an additional stage performance in children's area at the July 4 celebration, or an optional 15 minute drone show.”

Several Councilmembers showed interest in starting drone shows for the July 4 festivities, saying it might steer the city in a less expensive and more environmentally friendly direction.

Council made no decisions at Monday’s meeting.