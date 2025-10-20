Newark City Council decides to apply for affordable housing consultant through DSHA program

Newark City Council voted Monday to submit an application to a Delaware State Housing Authority program that would pair the city with a consultant at no cost.

The Affordable Housing Assistance Grant applications are due Oct. 31. Newark’s Planning and Development Director Renee Bensley said as long as the city submits its complete application by Oct. 31, it will be guaranteed a consultant.

Newark Mayor Travis McDermott said this will give the city a helping hand.

“There's a lot of things that we talk about, like affordable housing. City staff gets pulled in one direction, and we never get the ability to actually bring it forward and make it happen,” McDermott said. “The state is willing to give us the money, to give us the consultant to make some of those things happen. We just have to agree on which ones we want to make happen.”

The consultant’s job will be to provide recommendations for the city to lower barriers to affordable housing through land use and zoning law revisions. The program is designed to make room for “missing middle” housing types, or a diverse housing market that accounts for affordability.

Councilmember John Suchanec concurred with McDermott.

“I see it as no risk, big reward,” Suchanec said.

Public commenters were also in favor of Council approving the application. State Rep. Cyndie Romer participated in public comment and said she sees Newark officials are committed to long-term solutions to the housing crisis.

“I encourage City Council to be bold, forward thinking and really open minded,” Romer said. “These housing policies shape the future of our community. And we all know it's more than just building great it's about people and opportunity and stability.”

Council members agreed they want to see recommendations to increase diverse housing options, reduce parking requirements and create a housing trust fund to help folks juggling their mortgage with maintenance costs.