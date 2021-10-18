-
The City of Milford announces a new Community Grant Program.Milford officials recently approved using some of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding…
Rising COVID cases in the First State are forcing one upcoming event to rethink its plans.Downtown Milford Inc., and Gable Music Ventures are postponing…
A Milford Parks and Recreation intern is back at college, but left his mark on the city.Recreation education major Dylan Graham decided to install mile…
Staffing shortages in Delaware’s city governments manifest as they compete with private businesses. The City of Milford is facing high vacancy rates…
The Milford Police Department now has a full-time behavioral health specialist.The Milford City Council recently approved hiring a specialist full-time by…
A new report finds the value of natural resources within the Mispillion and Cedar Creek watersheds in the millions of dollars. Attractions like the…
The City of Milford is looking to buy land for an industrial/business park.Milford’s city manager Mark Whitfield is negotiating the purchase of the…
Milford is working with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), the University of Delaware (UD) and Century Engineering to try out a new…
The Freedom Festival will be back in Milford this year, with funding from the city. After its cancellation last year because of COVID-19, the Milford…
Milford residents have approved a referendum to borrow up to $20 million to build a new police station.390 residents voted for the measure Tuesday, while…