Milford increases electric rates

The City of Milford will see a 1% increase in electric rates for average household and small business accounts starting in February.

Those with commercial accounts should expect an increase from 0.9 to 1.2%.

The decision is largely due to the city’s partner, the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation, updating their power costs for the new year.

Electric bills have increased less than 10% over the last eight years, according to the city of Milford, and the city’s rates remain some of the lowest in the state.

Milford’s economic development and community engagement administrator Lauren Swain said the city partners with the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation.

“DEMEC has increased their rates, so that's why it's been passed on through the city,” Swain said.

Swain added those in Milford can offset the increase.

“We encourage customers to utilize Efficiency Smart. They can also purchase a water heater jacket. They can utilize the city's budget planning, and we also recommend that they have their HVAC system serviced regularly.”

Efficiency Smart is a program the city and DEMEC offer residents and businesses to reduce energy use and save money. It offers tips and can help monitor electric usage.

The increase will apply starting with February’s bill.