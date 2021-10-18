-
Delaware is now the 25th state to allow candidates running for office to use campaign funds for childcare.
-
As of Monday, child care providers in Delaware can only serve children of essential employees who cannot work from home, under the Governor’s State of…
-
Childcare centers must apply to be designated “emergency child care sites” or close by April 6, under the latest update to Gov. John Carney’s State of…
-
Gov. John Carney issued an executive order Thursday trying to ensure childcare options remain available in the First State during the novel coronavirus…
-
Schools are closed in Delaware amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, but many child care providers are staying open. The state of…
-
Democrats are trying to extend childcare benefits to unemployed Delawareans under a new proposal in the General Assembly.Currently, the program helps…