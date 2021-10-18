-
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is helping shelters in Florida handle animals caught up in the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael. The Brandywine Valley…
Gov. Carney signed a bill Monday that advocates are calling a big win for free-roaming cats and their caretakers. The new law encourages sterilization and…
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is taking in 22 dogs and four cats rescued from Puerto Rico. The animals are coming from Vieques Island, part of the Puerto…
Daylight isn’t the only thing in greater abundance this time of year. Thousands of kittens could soon be roaming the streets of Delaware as temperatures…
If you’re a cat owner, you may want to make sure your pet’s vaccines are up to date. A highly contagious virus has shown up in Dover. A Dover-area…
There are more than 10,000 free-roaming cats in New Castle, Newark and Bear. And one nonprofit pet organization is trying to reduce that number.If you…