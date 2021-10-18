-
The Diocese of Wilmington officially has a new Bishop.Bishop William Koenig was ordained and installed the tenth Bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington…
The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington celebrates a live-streamed Mass this weekend, in honor of Delawareans who died during the COVID-19…
The COVID-19 pandemic us prompting All Saints Catholic School in Elsmere to close at the end of this school year. "Looking at the future, it did not seem…
It will soon be easier for families of loved ones buried in one of three Catholic cemeteries in the First State to find their graves. The Diocese of…
The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington takes a look back as it marks a major milestone anniversary.Celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Wilmington…