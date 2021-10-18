-
The House passed a Democrat-led bail reform measure, but the bill’s biggest critics were also Democrats.The bill calls for offenders charged with…
Two pieces of legislation introduced in the Delaware Senate seek to keep violent criminals locked up until their trial.Senate Bill 7 would set secured…
Bail funds across the country have seen a flood of donations and attention amid protests over police brutality and racial injustice. The First State now…
Some Republican state lawmakers are calling for a repeal of a law reforming Delaware’s cash bail, saying it makes the state less safe.It allows judges to…
One state lawmaker says he plans to push again to end the First State’s reliance on cash bail. This comes after a Smyrna women died in jail earlier this…