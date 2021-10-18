-
The Blue Rocks’ season ended Wednesday night.Myrtle Beach completed a three game sweep of the Rocks in the Mills Cup Carolina League Championship series…
The Blue Rocks have their backs against the wall in the Mills Cup Carolina League Championship series.The Rocks dropped Game 2 of the best of five series…
The Blue Rocks come short in Game 1 of the Mills Cup Carolina League Championship series.The Rocks fell to Myrtle Beach 3-2 in 10 innings Sunday at…
The Blue Rocks’ are headed to the Mills Cup Carolina League Championship series for the first time since 2004. The Rocks’ completed a sweep of the best of…