-
State lawmakers have a bit more money to factor into the budget making process, based on March revenue estimates.The Delaware Economic and Financial…
-
Gov. John Carney and state lawmakers appear to have additional money to spend in fiscal year 2020.The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council has…
-
The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council (DEFAC) offered its first revenue estimate as planning for the 2020 budget cycle begins.DEFAC is…
-
Gov. John Carney (D) is moving forward with his budget smoothing plan without state lawmakers.The governor signed an executive order Saturday creating a…
-
Gov. John Carney (D) is pitching state lawmakers a on new budget appropriation process.But there’s just a few legislative days left this year to close the…