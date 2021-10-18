-
Five Wilmington City Council members will not be on Council come January. They have some parting advice for the next Council. Among the outgoing members…
-
Yet another attempt to improve the rental stock in Wilmington will likely fail.Wilmington City Council passed an ordinance Thursday requiring pre-rental…
-
The Wilmington Mayor’s latest attempt to address the City’s housing stock through legislation has failed. The proposed city ordinance known as the “blight…
-
The incoming Wilmington City Council president will not be able to serve out the rest of his term representing the 2nd District. Five of the eleven…
-
Wilmington City Council members are clashing over whether a councilman ousted from his seat over violation of a residency requirement is being given due…
-
Wilmington’s mayor took his controversial anti-blight proposal directly to city residents Wednesday. Mayor Mike Purzycki said in a statement his goal for…
-
Legislation that would reform Wilmington’s ethics code is now before City Council.Councilman Bud Freel introduced the ordinance sponsored by Council…
-
Wilmington City Council members have ironed out details of the FY17 budget they are expected to vote on Thursday night.A $154 million spending plan was…
-
The Wilmington City Council voted to table an ordinance that would raise salaries for non union employees by two percent Thursday night.The raise, which…
-
A vote on pay increases for non-union employees will likely be on the agenda at the Wilmington City Council’s next meeting. The proposal comes from Mayor…