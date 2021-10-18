-
Legislation giving Delaware’s three casinos financial relief is poised to sail through the General Assembly before session ends.A compromise bill passed…
The First State’s three casinos could see less state relief than they were hoping for.State Sen. Brian Bushweller’s (D-Dover) casino relief bill cuts the…
State Sen. Brian Bushweller (D-Dover) is hoping his legislation giving casinos tax relief will pass the Delaware House this year.But House Speaker Pete…
The state Senate approved relief for Delaware’s three casinos Wednesday. But House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth) says he wasn’t consulted and…
State Sen. Brian Bushweller (D-Dover) is one step closer to revising the revenue sharing structure for casinos in Delaware. His legislation advanced out a…
Legislation hiking Delaware’s minimum wage failed in state Senate Tuesday by one vote. But passing relief for casinos could revive the bill’s…
The Senate Finance Committee tabled legislation giving tax relief to Delaware casinos. State Sen. Brian Bushweller agreed not to move forward after…
Gov. John Carney met with a pair of lawmakers yesterday in a last ditch effort to prop up state casino revenue.He met with State Sens. Brian Bushweller…
Republican Justin King is campaigning to be Dover’s next state senator.The open seat created by Sen. Brian Bushweller’s retirement could decide which…
Small business owner Donyale Hall is running to succeed Dover Democratic State Sen. Brian Bushweller.A Republican win could shift control of the…