Bayhealth Medical

Bayhealth recently announced new medical residency program’s inaugural class.The program’s goal is to add more physicians in Southern and Central…
Delaware’s initial COVID-19 vaccine doses have arrived.The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine Friday, and an initial batch of 975 doses showed up at…
Delaware’s COVID-related hospitalizations are nearing the records set this spring. But the state’s hospitals are not yet at capacity. COVID…
Bayhealth Hospital in Dover recently purchased a robotic navigation system called the ExcelsiusGPS, that improves safety and accuracy for implanting…
Nemours is adding its presence to the new medical campus in Sussex County.The pediatric health system is spending $15 million for its share of a three…
Bayhealth says it plans to launch a residency program for doctors who have recently graduated medical school.Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino spoke…
Officials celebrated a milestone in the construction of Bayhealth’s new Sussex County hospital, located just off Route 1 in Milford, Tuesday afternoon.…
Delaware is known as the “Small Wonder,” but when it comes to health care, the state is facing some big issues. Despite Delaware's size, the challenges…
With the calendar now reading August – back to school is back on the minds of kids and parents. But even before classes start up again, practices for…