DNREC is collaborating with the USDA to collect sick and deceased wild birds that may have bird flu

The collection of avian influenza-impacted wildlife is expanded in Delaware.

DNREC and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services are collaborating to collect sick and deceased snow geese and other wild birds that may have died from the avian influenza.

"So this partnership with USDA Wildlife Services is going to help us expand our efforts to collect and retrieve those dead birds that are out on the landscape. They're going to be hired and dedicated to this job for the foreseeable future, as long as we're having this go on. So it should help us be more responsive than what we've been able to do because we've got extra help out now than what we've been able to do internally," said Joe Rogerson, Wildlife Section Administrator with the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife.

Hunters and wildlife watchers that spot dead or sick wild birds – especially snow geese – are advised to report the location of the birds to DNREC.

"We have a webpage that we've expanded information on there about the avian influenza outbreak and an online reporting form there, where people can tell us what species of bird they found, the location of it, the number of birds there, and the nature of the report,” said Rogerson. “That all goes down to where my biologists are able to receive that information. They're evaluating all of those reports and submissions, and making a determination on how we're going to proceed."

As for dead birds, they should not be picked up unless you wear disposable plastic gloves, and if you find a dead wild bird on your property, you should wear proper personal protective equipment including gloves, a mask, and safety glasses to dispose of the bird.

Each dead bird should be double bagged, the bags should be zip-tied, and then put in the trash for pickup.

If farmers find sick or dead poultry on their property, they should notify the Delaware Department of Agriculture.