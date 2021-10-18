assault rifles

-
An amendment to legislation banning assault style weapons could affect its prospects of passing this session.State Sen. Trey Paradee’s amendment would…
Some Delaware lawmakers are renewing their push for more gun control laws. The bills introduced this week seek to ban assault style weapons and large…
State lawmakers are expected to consider legislation banning assault weapons in Delaware again this year.State Sen. Bryan Townsend (D-Newark) said he…
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle found things to like in Gov. Carney’s State of the State address, but some issues raised by the governor created…
A vote to suspend rules and bring legislation banning assault style weapons to the floor of the Delaware Senate failed Tuesday.Gun support advocates…
Legislation banning assault style weapons failed to advance out of a state Senate committee Wednesday and lawmakers are pointing fingers over who’s to…
Legislation banning certain assault weapons in Delaware was introduced Thursday. The bill targets the type of semi-automatic weapons commonly used in mass…