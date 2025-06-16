Appoquinimink School District is one step closer to two new schools

The Appoquinimink School District holds a groundbreaking ceremony for two new schools in the district.

District officials, school board members and elected leaders were at the Summit Campus for the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Summit Bridge Middle School and Summit High School.

These two new schools were approved in the April 2024 referendum, and will be built on the campus alongside Crystal Run Elementary.

The two new buildings will be connected and share common areas. The district expects this to reduce costs and increase collaboration between the schools.

Appoquininmink Superintendent Matt Burrows says the campus is similar to others in the district, and keeps students together from early youth to high school graduation.

"We're seeing that now on the Fairview campus where kids can start in kindergarten, they go all the way through high school, and just the bonds that that creates and the small community that creates inside this large community that we have in here in the MOT area," said Burrows.

The new schools will be on Aviator Way right off of Summit Bridge Road in Middletown.

Burrows offers a timeline for delivering the new schools.

"18 months out, we'll be looking at a beam signing at that point, and then in the fall of 2029 August, 2029, we'll do the official ribbon cutting for the middle and high school," said Burrows.

The Appoquinimink School District currently has four middle schools and three high schools.