Andrew Slater

Ratepayers in Delaware and Maryland appear to largely off the hook for the cost of the Artificial Island project.The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission…
Some Delaware ratepayers will soon pay less on their utility bills.The Delaware Public Service Commission this week approved rate reductions for six…
Some Delaware lawmakers and Delmarva Power ratepayers say it’s time to re-examine an agreement with Bloom Energy forcing a controversial $5 fee on to…
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has agreed to reconsider the cost allocation of a $278 million utility transmission line running from New Jersey…
Delmarva Power said it’s dropping its rate hike request by $26 million because of federal corporate tax breaks.The move comes after the state’s Public…