Drew Slater moves on as Delaware's Public Advocate

Delaware’s Public Advocate moves to a new role at Energize Delaware.

Drew Slater’s last day as Public Advocate was Friday, February 17. He’s now Executive Director of the Sustainable Energy Utility, Inc., also known as Energize Delaware.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be the Executive Director of Energize Delaware,” said Andrew Slater, Delaware Public Advocate. “Our team at the Division continues to be responsive to Delawareans’ needs, which is evidenced through what we have accomplished over the past six years.”

Ruth Ann Price – who has served as Deputy Public Advocate – steps in Acting Public Advocate until a candidate is appointed by Gov. John Carney and confirmed by the Delaware State Senate.

The Division of the Public Advocate advocates for the lowest reasonable rates, principally on behalf of residential and small commercial consumers.

During his tenure, Slater advocated for regulated utility consumers in utility rate cases, the Artificial Island project cost allocation, Utility Distribution Planning, and many other initiatives.

“Drew’s knowledge and steadfast commitment to ensuring that Delawareans have the lowest reasonable utility rates will be sorely missed,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “In my years in state government, no one has been a more vocal advocate for consumers. Drew will have a great opportunity to promote clean and affordable energy in his new role, and I wish him well.”

Slater was appointed Delaware’s Public Advocate by Gov. Carney and confirmed by the Senate in 2017, and he was reappointed and confirmed in 2021.

While serving as Public Advocate, Slater served as Vice President of the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates, which is the highest rank obtained for any Delaware Public Advocate.

He also served on many boards including the Renewable Energy Task Force, the National Association of Regulated Utility Commissioners Subcommittee on COVID-19, and the Sustainable Energy Utility.