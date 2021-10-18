-
The family of Amy Joyner-Francis has resolved their lawsuit against the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District.Joyner-Francis died in 2016…
-
The family of Amy Joyner-Francis is suing the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District and the two students charged in the beating that led…
-
Delaware’s Supreme Court has overturned last year’s conviction of a Wilmington teen in connection the death of a classmate following a bathroom fight at…
-
Two of three girls charged in the attack on 16-year-old Howard High student Amy Joyner-Francis last April were found guilty Thursday.Family Court Judge…
-
Lawyers delivered closing arguments Tuesday in the case involving the death of Howard High student Amy Joyner-Francis last April.Trinity Carr is charged…
-
The trial of three teenage girls charged in death of Amy Joyner-Francis following a bathroom assault at Howard High last April is underway.The News…
-
A 16-year-old girl charged in the death of a fellow Howard High school student will not be tried as an adult, avoiding a potential eight year sentence.In…
-
A judge will decide whether or not one of the girls charged in the death of a fellow Wilmington high school student will be tried as an adult by the end…
-
A trial has been scheduled for two of the three girls charged in connection with the death of 16-year-old Howard High student Amy Joyner-Francis last…
-
The Attorney General’s Office has filed charges connection with the death of 16-year-old Howard High student Amy Joyner-Francis last month.16-year-old…