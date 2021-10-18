-
The wastewater management company Artesian announced this week it began taking wastewater from the chicken processor Allen Harim following the resolution…
A financial dispute between the chicken processor Allen Harim and the wastewater management company Artesian boils over into litigation. The News Journal…
A large chicken producer in southern Delaware must change its operations under a new agreement with state environmental regulators. State environmental…
The COVID-19 pandemic affected many things over the past year - including the poultry industry. The Delmarva Chicken Association (DCA) says in a report…
Delaware’s top agricultural industry is facing labor and demand challenges as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.One poultry company appears to have…
A Sussex County chicken processing plant reopened after being effectively shut down by the federal government.The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food…
Allen Harim is settling its wastewater violations with the state. DNREC announced Wednesday it entered into a conciliation order by consent with the…
Poultry producer Allen Harim got one step closer to launching its Millsboro deboning facility Monday.The Sussex County Board of Appeals approved the…
Sussex County residents are still protesting as Allen Harim tries to get its Millsboro deboning facility up and running.The Sussex County Board of…
Allen Harim has moved its corporate headquarters to Millsboro after nearly a century in Seaford.The company is now based out of the former Vlasic Pickle…