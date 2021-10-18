-
State environmental regulators cited an asphalt plant for releasing excess dust in an area where residents already complain of poor air quality. DNREC…
-
The latest data on the First State’s air quality shows mixed results.This year’s “State of the Air” report from the American Lung Association finds all…
-
The Croda plant where a toxic gas leak occurred in 2018 is under renewed scrutiny after an Environmental Protection Agency Office of the Inspector General…
-
New data shows Delaware continues to have poor air quality by some metrics—especially in the northern part of the state. The American Lung Association’s…
-
Wilmington City Council urges DNREC to consider 'cumulative impacts' of pollution in permit approvalWilmington City Council is pushing for state environmental regulators to broaden their considerations when granting permits to new facilities. Wilmington…
-
The State of Delaware is penalizing MEDAL Air Liquide for air pollution. Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control found the…
-
This story was originally published Sept. 14, 2018. New Castle County has finished surveying residents of two communities along Route 9 about…
-
The First State is fighting back against a decision from the Environmental Protection Agency regarding out-of-state pollution to Delaware’s air. Delaware…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency is poised to deny a handful of petitions submitted by Delaware in 2016 regarding harmful emissions from upwind state…