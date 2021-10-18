-
One-hundred and forty-five small dogs from Arizona shelters were flown in to the Brandywine Valley SPCA Tuesday for the organization’s upcoming adoption…
-
EDITOR'S NOTE: Harmony, the cat in critical condition, passed away the morning of Friday, July 14. Some of the animals involved in a fire at the…
-
Almost 100 dogs and cats are now in need of homes after a car crash caused a fire to break out at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus early…
-
Over 1,100 dogs and cats found new homes during the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s latest adoption event this past weekend. More than 7,000 people came to…