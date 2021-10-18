-
Delawareans are expected to travel more this summer than last — starting with this Memorial Day weekend. Nearly one in five Delawareans are planning a…
As more and more people get fully vaccinated, AAA anticipates summer travel to skyrocket. The expectation is once schools are out travel on all fronts…
AAA is warning travellers to anticipate record-breaking traffic this July 4th weekend. Close to 50 million Americans are expected to travel, according to…
A record number of Delawareans will be traveling this July 4th holiday. Some travelers may want to declare their independence from traffic, especially on…
AAA Mid-Atlantic is concerned Delaware lawmakers may be speeding towards the legalization of recreational marijuana, and it’s just released poll results…
More people will travel this Independence Day weekend than ever before, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic projections. More than 115,000 Delawareans will head…
DelDOT is suspending a major construction project on Highway 1 this Memorial Day weekend to ease traffic congestion.All lanes will be open through a…
More than 100,000 Delawareans are expected to hit the skies and highways this Memorial Day Weekend. That’s more than a two percent increase from last…
AAA will remain the title sponsor for one of Dover’s two NACSAR Sprint Cup races for the next three years.AAA and Dover International Speedway announced a…
Motorists begin the new year saving money at the pump as local gas prices continue to dip below $2 a gallon. AAA Mid-Atlantic reports the average price…