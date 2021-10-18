2018 midterms

-
Two close races resulted in the ousting of prominent Republican lawmakers from the General Assembly Tuesday night.Former Senate Minority Whip Greg Lavelle…
Democrat Kathy McGuiness will be Delaware’s next State Auditor.McGuiness defeated Republican James Spadola with almost 58% of the vote to become the…
Rainy weather did not appear to dampen voter turnout Tuesday as Delawareans headed to the polls for the 2018 Midterm election.Brittany Valentia in…
Voters have the final say in the 2018 Midterm elections Tuesday.Delawareans will decide who holds two of the state’s three seats in Congress and three…
Some key legislative races could have a serious impact on the look of the General Assembly, including the race for the state Senate seat in District 4.…
Wednesday night's Delaware Debates saw candidates for First State seats in the U.S. House and Senate facing off on a wide variety of topics, including…
Democratic Senator Tom Carper sparred with his challenger, Republican Rob Arlett, at the University of Delaware Wednesday night.During the hour-long…
Rob Arlett scored a decisive win in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.Arlett defeated former financial services executive Gene Truono in Thursday’s…