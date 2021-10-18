1st district vacancy

-
Wilmington City Council has a new member.Council voted without opposition Thursday to approve Chris Johnson to fill the vacant 7th District seat. Johnson…
Wilmington City Council is moving forward in its effort to fill the vacant 7th District seat. A committee of the whole voted Monday to recommend Chris…
Wilmington City Council has announced the candidates it will consider to fill its second vacancy in one year. Monica Alvarez, Debbie Bullock and former…
Wilmington City Council is once again looking to fill a vacant seat. Councilman Bob Williams resigned Monday because, he says, he is moving out of the…
Wilmington City Council will take at least a week longer to fill a council vacancy.City Council was scheduled to vote on a candidate to fill the 1st…
A Council committee of the whole interviewed seven candidates for the seat Friday. They recommended Linda Gray advance to a full vote by Council.The 1st…