Thank you, Delaware.

On behalf of everyone at Delaware Public Media, thank you for your support during our 2026 Spring Fund Drive.

Whether you became a new member, renewed your support, or increased your commitment as a monthly sustainer, your generosity helps ensure that independent journalism continues to serve communities across the First State.

This year’s drive marked an important moment for our station. Delaware Public Media is now 100% locally funded. As federal support has come to an end, the responsibility for sustaining this newsroom rests fully with the communities we serve — and Delawareans responded with remarkable generosity.

Your support allows us to continue delivering the reporting, conversations, and cultural programming that listeners rely on every day.

In 2025, Delaware Public Media’s newsroom received more than 50 journalism awards. That recognition reflects the dedication of our journalists and, most importantly, the trust placed in us by this community.

Because of your support, we can continue providing:

Accountability reporting from Legislative Hall in Dover and communities across the state Local programming such as The Green, our conversations with the Governor, and Hometown Heroes, which celebrates Delaware’s vibrant music scene NPR programming that brings context and perspective to the issues shaping our world

For more than a decade, listener support has made this work possible. Today, that support ensures Delaware continues to have a trusted source for local journalism and thoughtful conversation available to everyone - without a paywall.

Thank you for being part of the Delaware Public Media community and for helping keep the people of the First State informed.

With appreciation,

Tom Interrante

General Manager