Enlighten Me: Leaving your leaves
There are reasons why many people love Fall and a lot have to do with leaves. The vibrant colors, the sound and feeling of walking on crunchy dried leaves or kids jumping in a giant leaf pile created in your yard.
But clearing those leaves from the yard, whether for aesthetics or other reasons, isn’t much fun. Doing it yourself can be a lot of work or it can cost you a bundle to hire someone.
So how about some alternatives? Ones with an environmental upside.
On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah chatted with Concetta Gibson, Co-Founder and President of the Wild Ones Delmarva Chapter, about leaving the leaves this fall.
Enlighten Me: Fallen leaves
DPM's Jay Shah spoke to Concetta Gibson of Wild Ones Delmarva about why it's important to leave the leaves this Fall.