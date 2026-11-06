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Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Enlighten Me: Leaving your leaves

By Jay Shah
Published November 6, 2026 at 9:09 AM EST
A neighborhood in North Wilmington with fallen leaves covering yards and some streets.
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media
A neighborhood in New Castle with fallen leaves covering yards and some streets.

There are reasons why many people love Fall and a lot have to do with leaves. The vibrant colors, the sound and feeling of walking on crunchy dried leaves or kids jumping in a giant leaf pile created in your yard.

But clearing those leaves from the yard, whether for aesthetics or other reasons, isn’t much fun. Doing it yourself can be a lot of work or it can cost you a bundle to hire someone.

So how about some alternatives? Ones with an environmental upside.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah chatted with Concetta Gibson, Co-Founder and President of the Wild Ones Delmarva Chapter, about leaving the leaves this fall.

Enlighten Me: Fallen leaves
DPM's Jay Shah spoke to Concetta Gibson of Wild Ones Delmarva about why it's important to leave the leaves this Fall.
Concetta Gibson, Co-Founder and President, Wild Ones Delmarva Chapter

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Jay Shah
As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Before DPM, she was a Great Lakes environmental reporter and spent four years at NPR member station WKSU. Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.
See stories by Jay Shah
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