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The Green

Enlighten Me: Spring gardening with balance and intention

By Jay Shah
Published April 10, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT
Mertensia virginica (Virginia bluebells) is a native spring ephemeral which means they flower early and drop all their leaves in early Spring.
Concetta Gibson
Mertensia virginica (Virginia bluebells) is a native spring ephemeral which means they flower early and drop all their leaves in early Spring.

It’s that time of the year again. The Earth is waking up. The first flowers and shoots are blooming, and plant-enthusiasts across the region are preparing for the growing season.

But with climate change and extreme weather events, the techniques of the past may not be the best for the present.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, our Jay Shah joined by Concetta Gibson, Co-Founder and President of the Wild Ones Delmarva Chapter to dig into what you can do with your land in this Spring.

Enlighten Me: Spring Gardening
Concetta Gibson shared her gardening expertise with DPM's Jay Shah and enlighten us about what to do this Spring

Additional Notes:

Gibson suggests researching the native plants and their cultivars in your area and a trusted source she recommends is the Mt. Cuba Center.

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Jay Shah
As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Before DPM, she was a Great Lakes environmental reporter and spent four years at NPR member station WKSU. Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.
See stories by Jay Shah