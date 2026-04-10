Enlighten Me: Spring gardening with balance and intention
It’s that time of the year again. The Earth is waking up. The first flowers and shoots are blooming, and plant-enthusiasts across the region are preparing for the growing season.
But with climate change and extreme weather events, the techniques of the past may not be the best for the present.
On this edition of Enlighten Me, our Jay Shah joined by Concetta Gibson, Co-Founder and President of the Wild Ones Delmarva Chapter to dig into what you can do with your land in this Spring.
Enlighten Me: Spring Gardening
Concetta Gibson shared her gardening expertise with DPM's Jay Shah and enlighten us about what to do this Spring
Additional Notes:
Gibson suggests researching the native plants and their cultivars in your area and a trusted source she recommends is the Mt. Cuba Center.