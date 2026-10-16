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The Green

Enlighten Me: UD researchers may have found a way to fight antibiotic resistance

By Joe Irizarry
Published October 16, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Associate Professors of Medical and Molecular Sciences Vijay Parashar (center) and Mona Batish (right), along with undergraduate student Leif Boddie, are among the authors of a new paper which provides insights into antibiotic resistance in Firmicutes bacteria and possible new targets for therapeutic drugs. The work was funded by a $1.7M NIH grant.
Evan Krape
/
University of Delaware - Photographic Services
Associate Professors of Medical and Molecular Sciences Vijay Parashar (center) and Mona Batish (right), along with undergraduate student Leif Boddie, are among the authors of a new paper which provides insights into antibiotic resistance in Firmicutes bacteria and possible new targets for therapeutic drugs. The work was funded by a $1.7M NIH grant.

Antibiotic resistant bacteria is a growing problem in the world. World Health Organization projections have it becoming on par with — or an even bigger killer — than cancer.

But two University of Delaware researchers recently found one way these superbugs can survive antibiotics, opening the door to fight back against antibiotic resistance.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke with University of Delaware associate professors of medical and molecular sciences Vijay Parashar and Mona Batish about their findings.

Enlighten Me: Antibiotic Resistance
DPM's Joe Irizarry spoke to UD's Mona Batish and Vijay Parashar about their new research on antibiotic resistant bacteria.

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Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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