Enlighten Me: UD researchers may have found a way to fight antibiotic resistance
Antibiotic resistant bacteria is a growing problem in the world. World Health Organization projections have it becoming on par with — or an even bigger killer — than cancer.
But two University of Delaware researchers recently found one way these superbugs can survive antibiotics, opening the door to fight back against antibiotic resistance.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke with University of Delaware associate professors of medical and molecular sciences Vijay Parashar and Mona Batish about their findings.
Enlighten Me: Antibiotic Resistance
DPM's Joe Irizarry spoke to UD's Mona Batish and Vijay Parashar about their new research on antibiotic resistant bacteria.