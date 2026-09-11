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Arts Playlist: OperaDelaware's 2026-2027 season

By Martin Matheny
Published September 11, 2026 at 7:52 AM EDT
Gerard Moon and Toni Marie Palmertree perform in OperaDelaware’s May 2026 production of “Andrea Chenier.”
OperaDelaware
Gerard Moon and Toni Marie Palmertree perform in OperaDelaware’s May 2026 production of “Andrea Chenier.”

OperaDelaware launches its new season next month, with a new general director at the helm, and a lineup of shows ranging from traditional masterworks to cutting-edge material.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to that new general director, Eric Einhorn about the season, the importance of partnerships in the arts, and why everyone should give opera a try.

Arts Playlist: OperaDelaware's 2026-2027 season
Listen to the full interview with OperaDelaware's General Director, Eric Einhorn about their new season.

OperaDelaware launches its season next month, promising both traditional classics and cutting-edge new works.

The season is anchored by two mainstage performances at the Grand in Wilmington, with Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” next month and Gluck’s “Orpheus and Eurydice” in May. OperaDelaware’s General Director, Eric Einhorn says presenting an opera as well-known as “Don Giovanni” is both a challenge and an opportunity. While it may be tempting to change the setting to provide a new look, OperaDelaware has opted for a traditional approach.

"What we have settled on is a more traditional visual approach to it, which these days can often feel like the odd choice,” he says. “Sometimes it's great just to do the piece.”

OperaDelaware is presenting “Don Giovanni” in collaboration with Opera Baltimore, with performances in both locations. Another partnership coming this year is with First State Ballet Theatre for “Orpheus and Eurydice” in May.

Eric Einhorn is starting his first season as general director of OperaDelaware.
OperaDelaware
Eric Einhorn is starting his first season as general director of OperaDelaware.

“There is a significant dance element,” Einhorn says. “You could even argue it's half opera, half ballet.”

Einhorn adds that partnerships like those with Opera Baltimore and First State Ballet are important to the future for all arts organizations in the area.

“I believe in a hyperlocal approach to producing opera and to be hyperlocal I think is to also partner hyperlocally,” he explains.

Also on the program this season are several other chamber performances, including “Written in Secret,” featuring OperaDelaware company artist Dane Suarez, and “Le Villi,” the first opera written by Puccini. Einhorn says that, while “Le Villi” was written years before Puccini’s most famous works, it contains a lot of the genius that puts Puccini in the first rank of opera composers.

“It is still a stirring score, again, you can tell where he will go,” Einhorn says. “He is still very much the Puccini that we come to love later on.”

The company will celebrate the holidays with performances of the classic 20th century American opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

Tickets and more information for all of the season’s performances are at operade.org.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
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