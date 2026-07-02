What does America 250 mean to different Delawareans?
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Separation Day has been celebrated in Historic New Castle since 1976.
Andrew Fuska / Delaware Public Media
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A new documentary tells the stories of Delaware's Lenape tribe, residing in Cheswold.
Kelly Murray
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The state's volunteer firefighters also received some recognition.
Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media
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One group spent time learning about the land and the plants who have grown here for more than the last 250 years.
Kate Layton
This weekend marks the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. While many fire up their grills and set off fireworks this weekend to mark the occasion, many others have been hosting or attending events across the state throughout May and June.
Delaware Public Media reporters attended several of these events to give you a flavor for these events - and find out what this anniversary means to different people and groups.
Please be advised this piece includes some loud and potentially unsettling,or triggering noises such as sirens and explosions.
Celebrating America 250 in the First State
We start with most well-known - Separation Day in June, which the First State celebrates every year to mark Delaware separating from Pennsylvania.
Separation Day 2026
But for another group of people, this anniversary was more about remembrance, honoring their ancestors and educating others about their community and culture through film.
First People, First State: Cheswold's American Indian Community
And just south of Cheswold in Dover, later that month, another parade honored the state’s volunteer firefighters.
Delaware Volunteer Firefighters' Parade 2026
Finally, we headed back up north to Wilmington,where thinking about 250 years meant nerding out about plants, how they were used in history and how we think about them today."
250 Years and More of Native Plants