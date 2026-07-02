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The Green

What does America 250 mean to different Delawareans?

By Jay Shah,
Isreal Hale
Published July 2, 2026 at 9:01 PM EDT
Separation Day has been celebrated in Historic New Castle since 1976.
1 of 4  — Band, goes with Amb. sound band (chants around 55s).jpeg
Separation Day has been celebrated in Historic New Castle since 1976.
Andrew Fuska / Delaware Public Media
A new documentary tells the stories of Delaware's Lenape tribe, residing in Cheswold.
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A new documentary tells the stories of Delaware's Lenape tribe, residing in Cheswold.
Kelly Murray
The state's volunteer firefighters also received some recognition.
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The state's volunteer firefighters also received some recognition.
Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media
One group spent time learning about the land and the plants who have grown here for more than the last 250 years.
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One group spent time learning about the land and the plants who have grown here for more than the last 250 years.
Kate Layton

This weekend marks the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. While many fire up their grills and set off fireworks this weekend to mark the occasion, many others have been hosting or attending events across the state throughout May and June.

Delaware Public Media reporters attended several of these events to give you a flavor for these events - and find out what this anniversary means to different people and groups.

Please be advised this piece includes some loud and potentially unsettling,or triggering noises such as sirens and explosions.

Celebrating America 250 in the First State

We start with most well-known - Separation Day in June, which the First State celebrates every year to mark Delaware separating from Pennsylvania.

Separation Day 2026
Delaware's mounted police at Separation Day 2026

But for another group of people, this anniversary was more about remembrance, honoring their ancestors and educating others about their community and culture through film.

First People, First State: Cheswold's American Indian Community
Lenape tribe Principal Chief Dennis Coker (left) and archeologist and chef Henry Ward (right)

And just south of Cheswold in Dover, later that month, another parade honored the state’s volunteer firefighters.

Delaware Volunteer Firefighters' Parade 2026
Wilmington's fire department was the first volunteer company in the state.

Finally, we headed back up north to Wilmington,where thinking about 250 years meant nerding out about plants, how they were used in history and how we think about them today."

250 Years and More of Native Plants
John Harrod holds out the stem of a young Black Cherry tree to show wasp larval pods.

Tags
The Green America 250DE 250Separation DayDelaware Volunteer Firefighters' AssociationLenape Indian Tribe of Delawarepartnership for the Delaware Estuary
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Jay Shah
As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Before DPM, she was a Great Lakes environmental reporter and spent four years at NPR member station WKSU. Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.
See stories by Jay Shah
Isreal Hale
Isreal joined Delaware Public Media in July 2025.
See stories by Isreal Hale