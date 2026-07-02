What does America 250 mean to different Delawareans?

Celebrating America 250 in the First State Listen • 20:57

We start with most well-known - Separation Day in June, which the First State celebrates every year to mark Delaware separating from Pennsylvania.

Separation Day 2026 Listen • 4:03

But for another group of people, this anniversary was more about remembrance, honoring their ancestors and educating others about their community and culture through film.

First People, First State: Cheswold's American Indian Community Listen • 6:29

And just south of Cheswold in Dover, later that month, another parade honored the state’s volunteer firefighters.

Delaware Volunteer Firefighters' Parade 2026 Listen • 5:14

Finally, we headed back up north to Wilmington,where thinking about 250 years meant nerding out about plants, how they were used in history and how we think about them today."