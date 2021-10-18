-
A specific community in Delaware had high hopes for the 2020 census. The coronavirus may have stood in the way. The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware in…
-
A Cheyney University professor and painter is helping mark Native American Heritage Month with a mural depicting the story of the Lenape Indian Tribe of…
-
The Delaware Public Archives in Dover commemorates Native American Heritage month this weekend. Dennis Coker is the chief of the Lenape Indian Tribe of…
-
When the historically Lenape Little Union Church in Cheswold, Del. burned down at the end of last month, a piece of history disappeared with it.In this…
-
The Cheswold Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire at the Little Union United Methodist Church outside Dover this morning. The Company reported one…
-
Some Delawareans opposed to Brett Kavanaugh’s elevation to the U.S. Supreme Court gathered together Sunday to share their personal anguish at his…
-
Several Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware citizens and community members recently travelled to the National Museum of the American Indian’s Cultural…
-
In a lecture through the State Division of Historical And Cultural Affairs Monday, Principal Chief of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Dennis Coker…