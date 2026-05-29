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Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Delaware Music History Archive

By Martin Matheny
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:27 AM EDT
Newspaper clipping with headline "Stone Balloon hosts all-ages ska blowout"
newspapers.com
In 1998, Reel Big Fish and Spring-Heeled Jack headlined an all-ages ska show at Stone Balloon in Newark.

Delaware sometimes seems to live in the cultural shadow cast by our neighbors - places like Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington DC. And, sometimes the state gets a certain reputation - small, boring, the kind of place where nothing happens.

But Paul Campagna and Chris Haug are pushing back on that with a new and growing project - the Delaware Music History Archive. It's an ambitious undertaking, involving thousands of newspaper clippings and hundreds of concert flyers and photos tracking more than eight decades of the state's surprisingly rich musical history. And that collection is growing every day.

On this week's Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny learns more about the project, an upcoming talk Chris and Paul are participating in in Dover, and why you shouldn't sleep on the First State's role in American music history.

Arts Playlist: A new music history archive
Listen to the full interview where DPM's Martin Matheny learns more about the Delaware Music History Archive.
Two white bearded men pose smiling wearing baseball caps with a brick wall in the background adorned with a Brazilian flag on the right corner and Pride flag in the left. There's also some framed music memorabilia on the wall.

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The Green musicHistorical preservationArts Playlist
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Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny