Historical preservation

-
A bike tour around the city of Wilmington Saturday will explore the history of the city’s public water system.It’s called Creek to Tap – and will…
-
Wilmington’s historic Rodney Square is getting a major facelift. DART, the City of Wilmington, the Buccini/Pollin group, non-profit Downtown Visions and…
-
For preservationists, 2016 is a big year for anniversaries. Not only is it the 50th anniversary of the passage of the National Historic Preservation Act,…
-
Gibraltar, the sole surviving walled estate in the city of Wilmington, is still standing like a rock, thanks to its framework of steel girders and walls…