© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Exploring the essence of urban life through ‘Walking in the City’

By Martin Matheny
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:20 AM EST
On view at the Carvel State Building’s Mezzanine Gallery, Jennifer Small’s new exhibit ‘Walking in the City’ explores the rhythms of urban life.

Cities are more than just streets and buildings; they’re layered with movement, memory, and emotion. Artist Jennifer Small captures that energy in her latest exhibition ‘Walking in the City,’ which chronicles a single day in Venice, Italy, and is on view this month in Wilmington at the Carvel State Building’s Mezzanine Gallery.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny spoke with Small about ‘Walking in the City’ and the inspirations behind her new exhibit.

DPM's Martin Matheny explores the new ‘Walking in the City’ exhibit with local artist Jennifer Small

Many people come back from a trip overseas with a suitcase full of souvenirs. Wilmington-based artist Jennifer Small came back with the material for an art exhibition now on display in Wilmington.

In 2023, Small was one of about 50 artists from around the globe selected to go to Venice for a contemporary art program at the European Cultural Academy.

“Just being in Venice and just taking all of that in, it was such a cool experience," Small said.

It was also the impetus for a new art project. While in Venice, Small began taking photos and short videos, as well as making handwritten notes about the things she saw and felt. Back in the US, she took elements from one day in the city.

“Then from all of that material I've been making paintings - abstractions from all of those bits and pieces that I collected and things that I observed," she said.

Seven of those paintings, with titles like “Pulse: Contemporary Meets Classical” and “Clinking Glasses and American Top 40” are on display at the Mezzanine Gallery through February 28.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny