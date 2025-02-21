Arts Playlist: Exploring the essence of urban life through ‘Walking in the City’

DPM's Martin Matheny explores the new ‘Walking in the City’ exhibit with local artist Jennifer Small Listen • 10:08

Many people come back from a trip overseas with a suitcase full of souvenirs. Wilmington-based artist Jennifer Small came back with the material for an art exhibition now on display in Wilmington.

In 2023, Small was one of about 50 artists from around the globe selected to go to Venice for a contemporary art program at the European Cultural Academy.

“Just being in Venice and just taking all of that in, it was such a cool experience," Small said.

It was also the impetus for a new art project. While in Venice, Small began taking photos and short videos, as well as making handwritten notes about the things she saw and felt. Back in the US, she took elements from one day in the city.

“Then from all of that material I've been making paintings - abstractions from all of those bits and pieces that I collected and things that I observed," she said.

Seven of those paintings, with titles like “Pulse: Contemporary Meets Classical” and “Clinking Glasses and American Top 40” are on display at the Mezzanine Gallery through February 28.

