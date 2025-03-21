Arts Playlist: Reimagining family photos through digital collages in ‘Figments’

DPM's Martin Matheny explores 'Figments' with local artist Virginia Lockman Listen • 6:00

Photos from the distant past, combined with new elements and rendered digitally, make up an exhibition at the Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery.

Wilmington-based artist Virginia Lockman began her artistic journey as a photographer, but a few years ago, she received a trove of old photos.

“I inherited an album of photographs of my father and his family when they lived outside of Wilmington in the early 1900s, and I was struck by the people in the book," she says.

Kyle McKinnon / Delaware Public Media In ‘Figments,’ vintage family photos become dreamlike images.

Lockman says these images spoke to her on a deep level.

“Something about the image strikes me, and as I start to put things together, it just sort of takes on a life of its own.”

Lockman says the result, called “Figments,” started as a creative exercise.

“Most of my photography is landscape and what you would call straight photography and this let me use a whole different bunch of creative muscles.”

Lockman’s work is on display through March 28 at the Mezzanine Gallery in the Carvel State Office Building. Admission is free and the gallery is open weekdays from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.