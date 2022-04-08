The Green - April 8, 2022 Listen • 50:32

Offshore wind report says Delaware could procure power at less than half current cost

When it comes to offshore wind, the First State has largely been a spectator in recent years, watching surrounding states ramp up projects – including some off Delaware’s coast – and commit to purchasing wind power while Delaware sits on the sidelines.

But there could be movement on the horizon. A pair of studies offering insight into offshore wind’s economic feasibility and potential environmental impact locally are on the way.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle examines these studies and what they could mean for getting Delaware in the offshore wind game.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss studies on offshore wind and its potential impact on Delaware. Listen • 10:43

Surveying stories from southern Delaware with Delaware Independent

There are plenty of stories to tell up and down the First State. So many that no one news operation can get to them all.

And that premise is the reason behind a new partnership between Delaware Public Media and Delaware Independent.

Delaware Independent is a website and email newsletter offering a combination of in-depth and hyper-local coverage of southern Delaware. And going forward we’ll feature some of their stories in our newscasts and on The Green to get offer a fuller picture of what’s happening there.

And earlier this week– Delaware Independent’s Andrew Sharp stopped by to chat about some of their recent coverage.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and Delaware Independent's Andrew Sharp discuss recent Delaware Independent stories. Listen • 11:42

Arts Playlist: Delaware College of Arts and Design turns 25

The Delaware College of Art and Design (DCAD) in Wilmington celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, DCAD president Jean Dahlgren joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to look back on its 25 years of work - and detail its plans to mark the anniversary.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware College of Art and Design president Jean Dahlgren. Listen • 10:27

Enlighten Me: Thunder Over Dover

The 2022 Thunder Over Dover Air Expo and Open House at Dover Air Force Base is May 21 and 22.

Because of the pandemic, this is the first air show at the base since 2019.

It again features the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, as well as various other performances.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry sits down with Air Show Director Lt. Col. Dave Caswell, and Deputy Air Director Show Captain Henry Bacon for a preview from these C-5 pilots.