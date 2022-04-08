Surveying stories from southern Delaware with Delaware Independent
There are plenty of stories to tell up and down the First State. So many that no one news operation can get to them all.
And that premise is the reason behind a new partnership between Delaware Public Media and Delaware Independent.
Delaware Independent is a website and email newsletter offering a combination of in-depth and hyper-local coverage of southern Delaware. And going forward we’ll feature some of their stories in our newscasts and on The Green to get offer a fuller picture of what’s happening there.
And this week, Delaware Independent’s Andrew Sharp stopped by to chat about some of their recent coverage.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and Delaware Independent's Andrew Sharp discuss recent Delaware Independent stories.
The conversation includes discussion of land preservation efforts in Sussex County, the controversy over a change to th Sussex County land use map, and the upcoming City of Seaford election.
Delaware Independent is an email newsletter for southern Delaware– all of its coverage can be found at its website.