Arts Playlist: Delaware College of Arts and Design turns 25

The Delaware College of Art and Design (DCAD) marks its 25th anniversary in 2022.

Jean Dahlgren is president of the mid-Atlantic region’s only two-year professional art and design college.

"We’re very excited about being in downtown Wilmington for 25 years," said Dahkgren. "We were a part of the revitalization plan for downtown Wilmington and we think we’re living that out by bringing people to our downtown and having them participate in activities; they shop, they walk around and it really brings life back to downtown Wilmington. We’re excited about the next 25 and beyond.”

Dahlgren says they hope to use the anniversary to hit an aggressive fundraising goal.

“We are trying to raise $1 million in new scholarship funds to help our students," Dahlgren said. "Many of our students and families come from working-class backgrounds and so therefore, can be somewhat under prepared for the costs involved in being an art and design student.”

DCAD is planning a full calendar of events to celebrate its anniversary, including its 25th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, April 14.

That’s open to the public and will feature an exhibition of over 125 works of art from DCAD’s alumni.

DCAD was formed in 1997 as a partnership between the Pratt Institute and the Corcoran College of Art and Design

It offers five programs of study—animation, fine arts, graphic design, illustration and photography.

To date DCAD has graduated more than 1,200 students with credentials of an art and design education.