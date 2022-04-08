© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: Thunder Over Dover

Published April 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT
thunder_over_dover_2019.jpg
Roland Balik
/
436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs/U.S Air Force
A C-5M Super Galaxy sits on the flight line during the 2019 Thunder Over Dover Air Show, Sept. 15, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base.

The 2022 Thunder Over Dover Air Expo and Open House at Dover Air Force Base is May 21 and 22.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry sits down with Air Show Director Lt. Col. Dave Caswell, and Deputy Air Director Show Captain Henry Bacon for a preview from these C-5 pilots.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews Thunder Over Dover Air Show director Lt. Col. Dave Caswell, and Deputy Air Show director Captain Henry Bacon.

Because of the pandemic, this is the first air show at Dover Air Force base since 2019.

It features the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, as well as various other performances.

More information is available at the event's website.

The Green
