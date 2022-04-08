Enlighten Me: Thunder Over Dover

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews Thunder Over Dover Air Show director Lt. Col. Dave Caswell, and Deputy Air Show director Captain Henry Bacon. Listen • 14:59

Because of the pandemic, this is the first air show at Dover Air Force base since 2019.

It features the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, as well as various other performances.

More information is available at the event's website.