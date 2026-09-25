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The Green

The Green - September 25, 2026

By Delaware Public Media
Published September 25, 2026 at 7:56 AM EDT
The Green airs live at 3pm and 7pm on Friday and at 2pm on Sunday.
Delaware Public Media
The Green airs live at 3pm and 7pm on Friday and at 2pm on Sunday.

Listen to the full show or individual segments:

The Green - September 25, 2026

The impact of Trump administration's pause on visa processing

It’s been a month since the Trump administration initiated a pause on visa processing at U.S. consulates and embassies worldwide, claiming it is part of its global training initiative so officers can better vet applicants.

But this pause is not just affecting immigrants or people looking to come to Delaware and the United States.

To help us understand the long-term and downstream impacts of the visa processing pause overall and in Delaware , Rick Hogan, immigration attorney and founding partner of Hogan and Vandenberg in Wilmington joined Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah.

DPM's Jay Shah interviews immigration attorney Rick Hogan
Rick Hogan is an immigration attorney and founding partner at Hogan and Vandenberg in Wilmington.

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Lydia York

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.

Among the races we are examining is the race for State Auditor and in this interview, Democrat Lydia York.

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Lydia York

Arts Playlist: Southern Delaware Orchestra preps for new season

Sodelo, the Southern Delaware Orchestra, returns to the stage next weekend to launch its season.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny sits down with the orchestra's board president Stephen Mohrwho also plays in the ensemble's percussion section, and it's concertmaster, Justin Chow, to talk about the orchestra and the music.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Sodelo's Stephen Mohr and Justin Chow,

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