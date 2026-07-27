Delaware Forest Service aiding in Bear Trap wildfire

Delaware Forest Service firefighting personnel head to Minnesota to help fight a forest fire.

The Delaware Forest Service sent a 17-member crew to assist with lightning-caused wildfires in Minnesota as part of the national wildfire suppression response system.

“When wildfires move up in the levels of severity, they call in for national help. So, once that fire hits a certain level, they will call outside states to come in that are on call.” said Delaware Forest Service Community Relations Officer Stephanie Alexander.

Originally responding to the Bear Trap Fire, which has burned over 36,000 acres of land so far,

Isreal Hale / Western Fire Chiefs A digital depiction of the land coverage of the Bear Trap wildfire. Bear Trap was first reported the afternoon of July 7th.

Alexander says that fire has since fused with others, causing the deployment.

“Our 17-man hand crew has not been assigned a specific fire- just in the same area as our E-613 engine. So they have not been assigned a specific fire as of yet.” she told DPM.

The hand crew will replace the E-613 engine, which included three crew members- their deployment is set to end on August 2nd.

Unlike that engine crew, Alexander says the new team is capable of a wider range of fireline operations. These things include things like creating containment lines, mop-up operations, or other critical fire suppression tasks.

Firefighting suppression modules, or SMODs, are deployed 14 days at a time, with a couple days added for travel on either side. All in all, Alexander says crew members can spend the better part of three weeks away from home.

This team's 14-day shift began July 27th- they’re set to return home on August 9th.

The Delaware Forest Service begins recruiting efforts for crews once the fall season begins, with training starting through the winter and into next spring.

Alexander says those interested in joining the Forest Service’s fire fighting crews can visit the forest service website to learn more.