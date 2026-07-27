Milsboro woman arrested for animal cruelty

A Millsboro woman is in custody on animal cruelty charges after seven dead animals were found in her home.

Delaware Animal Services arrested Jessica Donovan after 26 live animals, 19 cats and seven dogs, were discovered on her property along with seven dead cats

Police say the dead cats were found in cages and traps, and had likely been dead for a long time given their decomposition. The rest of the house was cluttered and “unsanitary” according to DAS, with built up trash, feces, and other debris on the property.

DAS adds Donovan was the owner and operator of an animal rescue business, “Paws and Whiskers Rescue”, which they say is likely the source of the majority of her animals, with others acquired through her involvement in trap, neuter, return activities.

Donovan was charged with seven felony counts and 26 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, along with two dog housing violations.

She was arraigned July 21st and released on her own recognizance. She is prohibited from owning or possessing animals, or participating in any trap, neuter, return activities.