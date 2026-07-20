Seaford Planned Parenthood opens for new appointments

Delaware Planned Parenthood returns to offering services at their Seaford health center.

Planned Parenthood’s Seaford location first opened in 2021, but has seen pushback from the surrounding community since then. After closing for a time, they’ve now officially reopened.

Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, Vice President of External Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Delaware, says this time, it's for good.

“We have worked hard in the last 18 months to develop a schedule and a staffing plan that is sustainable. We’ve fundraised to get support to keep the center open and we will continue to do so. I think the very fact that we have reopened tells you how important we think it is.” she said.

The location originally opened its doors in 2021, but quickly faced public backlash. That included an ordinance from the Seaford City Council surrounding the handling of fetus remains- which was eventually overturned by a Chancery Court decision

Bowles says their reopening is important for this region of the First State

“There really is a challenge for women to get to the services they need, especially in western Sussex. We also know that women, even those that are insured, have a difficult time getting appointments with OB/GYN doctors. At this point, they could probably get an appointment within a couple of days with one of our doctors down in Seaford.” she said.

She adds that the Seaford location is one of their newest clinics, which means its facilities rival or even surpass some of their other locations in the state- she says the staff has a steady flow of patients but could easily see more day to day.

Bowles says that they plan to add Spanish and Haitian creole speaking staff members to the team in the coming months to serve communities speaking those languages in the area.

She also says the center's hours might also expand soon, depending on patient activity.

