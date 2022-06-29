Chancery Court strikes down Seaford's fetal remains ordinance

Seaford loses the court battle over its attempt to regulate how fetal remains are handled.

Seaford City Council passed an ordinance last December requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains after an abortion, just after Planned Parenthood opened a clinic in the city.

And although council members later voted to halt enforcement to see if state lawmakers could settle the issue, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings sued the City of Seaford in January, arguing the ordinance is invalid because state law already addresses the issue and such measures are preempted by the state under the Home Rule Act.

In his ruling issued Wednesday, Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Travis Laster agreed with the state, declaring the ordinance preempted and invalid. He ruled state law clearly prohibits burial or cremation of fetal remains, requiring they be incinerated .

"Sometimes, determining whether a conflict exists will present a 'difficult question,'” Laster wrote. "This is not one of those times."

Laster also rejected Seaford’s arguments for allowing ordinance to stand, including that state law does not expressly say fetal remains cannot be cremated.

"It is true that no statute says that in so many words. But the statutory scheme as a whole rules it out," Laster wrote. "Aborted Remains and Pre-Threshold Remains cannot qualify as a dead body for purposes of Delaware’s statutory regime, nor can they support the issuance of an official record of death, so they cannot be buried or cremated."

Laster also ruled Seaford is on the hook to pay the state’s legal costs for arguing the case.

Seaford mayor David Genshaw previously indicated there were outside resources to mount a legal defense of the ordinance, but did not disclose who the donors were.

Jennings hailed the ruling as a significant victory in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last week.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has unleashed a wave of extremist, draconian laws across our country. That wave stops here,” said Jennings in a statement. “This ruling firmly rejects a clearly illegal and harmful attempt to nullify State law and to use dark money to return us to the Dark Ages. It protects residents and visitors of Seaford from a cruel and frankly hateful policy. And it makes clear that Delaware remains a safe haven for choice and reproductive freedom exactly when those sanctuaries are needed most."