New Castle County government took a step to reduce the contribution its facilities make to climate change. The County announced last week it incorporated…
One state lawmaker introduced a bill making it easier to build community solar projects in Delaware. Community solar is becoming an increasingly popular…
Any commercial or industrial business in the state can now access a new way to finance energy projects— thanks to a recent expansion of the D-PACE…
Residents and businesses in the City of Newark will get the option to purchase 100 percent renewable energy later this year. Newark City Council recently…
A constitutional amendment protecting equal rights for all Delawareans is now in place after unanimously clearing its final hurdle in the House. The…
State lawmakers spent a hefty amount of time debating new renewable energy standards Thursday. Senators argued over a bill extending Delaware’s Renewable…
The City of Dover plans to buy power from a pair of solar projects expected to be the biggest in the state to date. The 50-megawatt Raceway array…
A long-simmering battle between Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the state’s Public Service Commission is flaring…
One lawmaker hopes to ensure renewable energy a bright future in the First State.Newly proposed legislation from State Senator Harris McDowell (D-North…
Delaware is renewing a program offering incentives for people who buy electric cars.Since its launch in 2015, the Clean Transportation Program has given…