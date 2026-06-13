Milford cancels special election, says process will continue for now

The city of Milford cancelled a special election originally planned for this weekend.

Milford’s Ward 3 City Council seat is currently empty, and since nobody filed for the seat during the initial election earlier this year, Milford scheduled a special election to fill it.

But again, no candidates stepped forward to run, causing the special election to be canceled.

Milford’s Economic Development and Community Engagement administrator Lauren Swain says they’re still looking for people to run.

“How are we marketing for a candidate? We post the information; we seek people from Ward 3 to file. If there’s only one candidate that files, then we would not need a special election.” she said.

Milford has a history with the Ward 3 seat needing extra attention. A similar special election process was needed in 2021 to fill the seat,

“So the special election is cancelled, and then we repost and schedule another special election. I believe it's up to a year before someone can be appointed.” she said.

Once a year passes, current council members have 45 days to appoint a “qualified person” to fill the seat, according to the city’s charter .

Qualifications for the seat include being 18 years of age and a qualified voter in Milford, being a resident of Milford and in the city’s Third Ward for at least a year, and having no felony convictions.

Swain adds she’s unaware of a time in the past when a seat needed more than one special election solicitation of candidates to be filled but notes that she’s only been with the city since 2024.

She says those interested are encouraged to contact the city clerk’s office to file as a candidate.