ChristianaCare: flu vaccine can help against flu, and it's not too late to get it

Despite federal changes in the childhood vaccine schedule, doctors in Delaware – specifically at ChristianaCare – still recommend the flu vaccine.

During a recent Facebook live chat discussing the changes to the vaccine schedule, Dr. Stephen Eppes – a pediatric infectious disease physician at ChristianaCare – says the flu season has already been active.

"And this is proving to be at least a moderately severe flu year so far. Driven in large part by this so-called drifted strain of the influenza A(H3N2) which is called subclade K," said Eppes.

This flu season has already seen over 4,600 cases in Delaware according to the Division of Public Health and ChristianaCare doctors say the flu vaccine is a safe way to protect yourself.

"There is pretty good evidence from both the United States and elsewhere that the currently available vaccines provide at least some protection against this bad bug that's driving the wave of flu that we're seeing now,” said Eppes. “So it's not too late. Everybody who's eligible, which is anybody greater than six months of age without a contraindication should be getting the flu vaccine."

Eppes and other ChristianaCare doctors remind parents that any changes in the updated federal childhood vaccine schedule won’t affect Delawareans.

He notes Delaware and other states formed a collaborative anticipating a unilateral non-evidence based federal vax schedule.

Delaware still follows recommendations from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics which haven’t changed their vax schedules.

Along with getting a flu shot, doctors say washing hands, using hand sanitizers, covering your cough and masking are the best ways to prevent germs.